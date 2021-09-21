FIFA 22 player ratings have emerged ahead of the full release in October.

Here, we take a look at the highest-rated Championship strikers in FIFA 22:

10. Dominic Solanke, Bournemouth – 72

After netting 15 goals and providing 11 assists last season, Dominic Solanke has landed a +3 upgrade on FIFA 22. He has started this season well too, netting six goals and laying on one assist in nine games.

9. Ivan Cavaleiro, Fulham – 73

Portuguese attacker Cavaleiro switches from left-winger to striker and drops from 75 to 73 overall. The Fulham man has netted two goals in eight games this season after managing only three last campaign.

8. David McGoldrick, Sheffield United – 73

McGoldrick also drops in overall, going from 74 to 73 for FIFA 22. He managed a respectable eight goals in 35 Premier League games in what was a difficult season for Sheffield United.

7. Callum Robinson, West Brom – 73

Irish attacker Callum Robinson has been handed a +1 upgrade for the new FIFA after five Premier League goals, with four of those coming against Chelsea. This season, he has managed three goals and one assist under Valerien Ismael’s management.

6. Lucas Joao, Reading – 73

Lucas Joao netted an impressive 22 goals across all competitions last season, also providing seven assists. As a result, he has earned a +3 upgrade for FIFA 22, taking him to a 73 overall.

5. Andre Gray, QPR – 73

Following a difficult season with Watford in the 2020/21 campaign, Andre Gray’s overall has dropped by one to 73. He will be hoping to make an impact while on loan with QPR after netting on his debut against Reading earlier this month.

4. Troy Deeney, Birmingham City – 74

Experienced forward Troy Deeney arrives at St. Andrew’s with bags of Premier League pedigree and will be looking to show he didn’t deserve a drop of two in his FIFA 22 rating, coming down from 76 in FIFA 21.

3. Kieffer Moore, Cardiff City – 74

Also sat at 74 is Cardiff City talisman Moore, who has continued to star in the Championship. The Wales international managed 20 goals in the Championship last season and has been rewarded with a hefty +5 overall increase in FIFA 22.

2. Aleksandar Mitrovic, Fulham – 75

Serbia’s all-time top goalscorer has been one of the Championship’s best strikers in recent years and his form has continued this season, scoring six in eight. However, his -2 decrease in FIFA 22 overall comes after a challenging campaign back in the Premier League.

1. Andraz Sporar, Middlesbrough – 75

Tied with Mitrovic at 75 is Middlesbrough new boy Andraz Sporar, who drops from 76 to 75 in FIFA 22. The former Sporting CP ace, who netted seven goals last season, scored his first goal in Boro colours against Nottingham Forest earlier this month.