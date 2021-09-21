In preparation for the release of FIFA 22 next month, player’s latest ratings have been released.

Here we look at the highest-rated League Two central defensive midfielders on FIFA 22…

10. Zach Clough, Carlisle United – 64

Clough is an experienced name having been at Nottingham Forest and Bolton before. But now he finds himself in League Two with Carlisle United – still a technical player though, with 68 dribbling and pace.

9. Elliot Watt, Bradford City – 64

Watt is one of the younger names on this list at 21-years-old and so he could be a purchase for the future – both his pace and physicality come in at a solid 67.

8. Louis Reed, Swindon Town – 64

Reed has some interesting stats – he’s rated 67 in pace, dribbling and physicality. He could potentially be the CDM for you if you like one who can attack as well.

7. George Maris, Mansfield Town – 64

The Mansfield Town man, aged 25, has a rating of 64 which is fair given how rounded his stats are – his pace, passing, dribbling, defending and physicality are all rated 60 or above.

6. Jason Lowe, Salford City – 64

Lowe may not be the most technical player on this list. But the Englishman is an enforcer – he has 75 rated physicality which makes him one of the strongest midfielders in the league.

5. Ben Stevenson, Forest Green Rovers – 64

Stevenson is an interesting one on this list. The 24-year-old has a 71 rated pace stats and a four star weak foot to go with it – a potentially fruitful purchase on career mode.

4. Christopher Missilou, Newport County – 64

Another machine in midfield on this list, Missilou comes in with a 64 rating and a physicality rating of 73, and pace of a reasonable 67.

3. Paul Coutts, Bristol Rovers – 65

The former Sheffield United favourite now finds himself playing in League Two with Bristol Rovers. But he remains a technically-gifted player and one with three star skill moves and weak foot.

2. Yann Songo’o, Bradford City – 65

If you’re looking for a powerhouse in front of the defence then look no further. Songo’o is the second highest-rated defensive midfielder in League Two with a physicality rating of 79.

1. Callum Guy, Carlisle United – 66

Guy comes in as the highest-rated central defensive midfielder in League Two. The 24-year-old is a well-rounded player with all his physical, defensive, passing, dribbling and defending skills rated over 60.