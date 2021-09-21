Reading are in line for a points deduction, according to the Telegraph reporter John Percy on Twitter (see tweet below).

#ReadingFC set for heavy deduction of up to 9 points after breaching financial rules. Like Derby, Reading are in talks with the EFL over an "agreed decision" as per regulation 85. https://t.co/uIf7ndlJbD — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) September 21, 2021

Reading are set for a deduction of ‘up to nine points’ after breaching Football League finance rules.

The Royals are locked in talks with the EFL at this moment in time, as reported by The Telegraph.

Relegation battle on way?

Veljko Paunovic’s side may well be plunged into a relegation battle if they do have point taken away from them.

They have made a solid start to the new season and are currently sat in 14th place.

Not a bad start

The Berkshire club have won three, drawn one and lost four out of their opening eight games and earned an impressive 2-1 win away at Fulham last time out.

However, they now face the prospect of losing up to nine of the 10 points they have earned so far this term.

Thoughts?

A point deduction would be a major blow to the Royals and would test Paunovic’s resolve.

Years of mismanagement and poor financial decisions appear to have caught up with them now.

You have to feel for the Reading fans who have stuck by the club over recent years and there is no doubt they will continue to through these rough waters now.

We have seen clubs gets deductions and still do enough to survive and the Royals certainly have the quality in their squad required to get out of trouble.