FIFA 22 player ratings have emerged ahead of the game’s release at the start of October.

Here, we take a look at the Championship’s highest-rated right-wingers in FIFA 22:

10. Connor Mahoney, Millwall – 69

Somewhat surprisingly, Millwall winger Mahoney has landed a +1 upgrade in FIFA 22. He moves up from 68 rated in FIFA 21 despite an injury-hit 2020/21 campaign in which he played only 17 times. So far this season, he has featured four times, all coming off the bench.

9. Dominik Frieser, Barnsley – 69

Austrian winger Dominik Frieser’s rating has dropped by three in FIFA 22. He netted only three times and laid on two assists in 49 games across all competitions last season, but has already managed two Championship goals this season.

8. Harry Cornick, Luton Town – 69

Cornick has been switched from a striker to a right-winger in FIFA 22. He played on the right 19 times last season while playing as a striker 20 times, netting once and providing seven assists in 43 games in 2020/21.

7. Mallik Wilks, Hull City – 69

The last of four 69 rated right-wingers is Hull star Mallik Wilks, who rises from 67. The tricky winger has featured for Grant McCann’s side four times so far this season after helping the Tigers back to the Championship.

6. Duane Holmes, Huddersfield Town – 70

Huddersfield’s versatile attacker Duane Holmes comes in at 70 rated for FIFA 22, dropping by one overall. The American has played eight tiems for Carlos Corberan’s side since returning earlier this summer.

5. Matt Phillips, West Brom – 73

Scottish forward Phillips’ 73 overall makes for a big jump between 5th and 6th and is West Brom’s first but not last inclusion on the list. Phillips drops from 75 rated for FIFA 22, but has started this season with two goals and two assists in eight games.

4. Robert Snodgrass, West Brom – 74

The Baggies’ second name on the list is Robert Snodgrass, who drops from 77 to 74. Since joining West Brom in January, the Scot has played 10 times, being deployed in central midfield as well as out on the right-hand side.

3. Jed Wallace, Millwall – 74

Millwall standout Jed Wallace somewhat surprisingly drops a rating after netting 10 goals and laying on eight assists last season. He has started this season well too, scoring three and providing three assists in eight Championship outings.

2. Philip Zinckernagel, Nottingham Forest – 75

The Watford loanee has secured a +3 rating increase for FIFA 22. He scored once and provided five assists in 21 games for Watford in the season half of last season and has one goal and three assists in eight games for Forest so far.

1. David Brooks, Bournemouth – 76

Bournemouth’s Welsh star David Brooks sits at the top of the Championship right-wingers rating list at 76 rated for FIFA 22. He stays at the same rating as FIFA 21 after a campaign in the second-tier with the Cherries.