Bristol City have a plethora of attacking options this season, with Chris Martin fully recovered and providing some impressive hold up play in his number 9 role.

Meanwhile Andi Weimann looks to be linking up smoothly with everyone around him and has an impressive four goals and two assists in eight Championship matches, occupying joint-fifth position in the Championship top scorers this season.

Nahki Wells is showing an increase in confidence and becoming ever more clinical in front of goal, coming off the back of being Bristol City’s top scorer in the 2020/21 season. As well as Antoine Semenyo’s highly anticipated upcoming season proving to overshadow the young prospect – Saikou Janneh.

The high standard of competition in City’s strike force looks to restrict game time for Janneh, despite his recent brace during City’s League Cup defeat to Forest Green. However, whilst not getting a lot of minutes, Janneh has shown glimpses of his prolific goal scoring nature, with a real presence in and around the box proving a danger to any side.

The recent loans to Torquay United from 2018-2020, and Newport County during 2020/21, look to have helped Saikou to improve his game, resulting in a decent run of form for the 21-year-old. Whilst his minutes have largely come from off the bench, it would be a shame to see the momentum drop and his progress stunted due to a lack of game time.

The question remains if Janneh is able to find a loan move with new challenges, promising plenty of football and at a high enough level to keep improving. However, in recent performances he has shown his capability to perform when given the chance to settle into the game, with enough ability to warrant a loan move to a League One standard side.