Fulham will be hoping to progress into the Fourth Round of the Carabao Cup as they face Leeds United at Craven Cottage.

They come into the game following a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Reading. As for Leeds they played away to Newcastle United and picked up a point, following a 1-1 draw.

Manager Marco Silva who completely changed his starting 11 in the last round of the Cup is expecting to do the same as his side face a busy period.

Silva who spoke to Pete Rutzler from the Athletic, gave his immediate injury news following the Reading game:

“Let’s see the situation with Harrison Reed. (Reading) was a risk. He had a small issue that’s still there. Let’s hope he can be ready for Tuesday. The others are injured. Joe Bryan will be OK for Tuesday.”

He also mentioned post-Reading that Muniz had a knock, and gave his verdict on whether any youth players could be involved:

“Let’s see. It’s a possibility of course, we will check the players. Of course you want to to play with a strong side. The best players in the best physical conditions, they will start for sure.”

Fulham’s U23 side faced Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday which ended in a 2-1 defeat for the London side. Jay Stansfield and Adrion Pajaziti who featured in the last round of the cup did not make the trip North and are expected to feature against Leeds.

With Fulham facing Bristol City on Saturday we expect them to make a plethora of changes to the starting 11, here is how we predict them to line up against Leeds:

(GK) Rodak

(RB) Odoi

(CB) Mawson

(CB) Hector

(LB) Bryan

(CM) Francois

(CM) Quina

(CM) Onomah

(LW) Kebano

(RW) Decordova-Reid

(ST) Stansfield

We expect to see nine changes from the side that faced Reading and anticipate seeing a few youngsters on the bench.