Fulham will be hoping to make amends from their disappointing defeat to Reading as they face Leeds United in the Carabao Cup this evening.

Fulham will be playing their third game in just six days and manager Marco Silva is expected to make a host of changers to help freshen up his side.

Silva who spoke to Pete Rutzler from the Athletic was asked about changes to his side following this busy period.

“We will do, not just because of knocks. Four games in 10 days, it’s almost impossible to keep the same players,” he said.

Silva saw his side lose their first home league game of the season, thanks to two goals from Reading winger Ovie Ejaria and expects a tougher challenge for his side.

“The intensity of the game will be higher, but it’s up to us to match it,” he continued.

“We are at home and we want to respond from (Reading) and show our fans that we are here to fight and go through in the competition.”



Fulham, who currently find themselves second in the Championship, two points behind Bournemouth face Bristol City on Saturday and will be hoping to return to winning ways in the Cup to help gain momentum.

Silva’s side currently find themselves the top scorers in the league and will be hoping to put this to good use against Premier League side Leeds.

Leeds, who currently find themselves in 17th place are one of five teams yet to win in the league, their only win this season came in the Carabao Cup and was a convincing 3-0 win against Crewe Alexandra. With Leeds yet to keep a clean sheet in the League, Fulham will be hoping to find the breakthrough against a shaky defence.

As for Fulham they have also played one game in this competition – goals from Jay Stansfield and Antonee Robinson previously saw off Birmingham City 2-0.