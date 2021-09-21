FIFA 22 will be released to the masses at the start of October, with player ratings already emerging.

Here, we take a look at the highest-rated left-wingers in the Championship on FIFA 22:

10. George Moncur, Hull City – 67

The first inclusion on the list is George Moncur, which will raise some eyebrows among supporters. The 28-year-old has played on the left-wing, but the vast majority of his action comes as an attacking midfielder or central midfielder.

9. Carlos Mendes Gomes, Luton Town – 67

Luton Town’s summer signing Carlos Mendes Gomes’ 67 overall in FIFA 22 is a huge increase on his 59 rating in the previous FIFA. The Spaniard’s standout performances for Morecambe didn’t only earn him a big ratings rise, but a summer move to the Championship.

8. Keane Lewis-Potter, Hull City – 67

Academy graduate Keane Lewis-Potter comes in as Hull’s second inclusion in the list. The young forward, who has three goals and one assist so far this season, sees his overall increase by eight in FIFA 22.

7. Rolando Aarons, Huddersfield Town – 68

The former Newcastle United is currently working his way back to full fitness, meaning he is yet to feature for Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield side. The 25-year-old joined the Terriers in January and has played for the club 11 times since.

6. Fred Onyedinma, Luton Town – 68

Luton Town’s second inclusion on the list comes in the form of Nigerian winger Onyedinma. His rating has increased by one on last season, with the player managing one goal and two assists for the Hatters so far this campaign.

5. Josh Koroma, Huddersfield Town – 68

Terriers starlet Josh Koroma has landed an impressive +9 upgrade in FIFA 22, rising to 68 from 59. Able to feature anywhere across the front three, the 22-year-old has scored twice in eight Championship games this season.

4. Mason Bennett, Millwall – 68

The fourth and final 68 rated Championship left-winger in FIFA 22 is Mason Bennett, who has maintained the same overall as last season. Bennett has played three times for Gary Rowett’s side this season, with all but one coming off the bench.

3. Ben Brereton Diaz, Blackburn Rovers – 71

Chile’s new favourite Brereton Diaz has earned a +5 upgrade for FIFA 22, rising from 66. The Blackburn man has become a standout player after impressing for Chile in the Copa America and his form has carried over into this season, netting four goals in the Championship.

2. Junior Stanislas, Bournemouth – 73

Bournemouth mainstay Junior Stanislas has kept his 73 overall from FIFA 21 in the new release. Able to feature on either wing or as an attacking midfielder, the 31-year-old has played only three times this season, with injury limiting his involvement.

1. Grady Diangana, West Brom – 74

West Brom winger Diangana sits at the top of the Championship left-winger ratings, earning a +1 upgrade in FIFA 22. The former West Ham ace has previously starred in the second-tier, so he will be hoping to impress once again under Valerien Ismael.