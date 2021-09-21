FIFA 22 is out soon and the ratings for all EFL players have been released.

Here are the top 10 rated attacking midfielders in League One-

10. Antoni Sarcevic, Bolton Wanderers, 65

Bolton’s skipper just edges into the list ahead of Gillingham’s Olly Lee and Wigan Athletic’s Will Keane.

9. Wes Hoolahan, Cambridge United, 66

The 39-year-old is still going strong in the Football League and has most notably been rated 69 for dribbling and 68 for passing.

8. Elliot Lee, Charlton Athletic, 66

He has dropped down from Championship side Luton Town to join the Addicks on loan and finds himself in the top 10 for his position in the third tier now.

7. Rodrigo Vilcar, Doncaster Rovers, 66

Newcastle United let him join Doncaster on loan last month and he has some useful stats such as 70 for pace and 74 for dribbling.

6. David Wheeler, Wycombe Wanderers, 66

The former Exeter City and MK Dons man was part of the Wycombe side relegated from the Championship last term.

5. Daryl Horgan, Wycombe Wanderers, 67

His position has changed from the wing into a central attacking midfielder. His best stat is a speedy 82 for pace.

4. Scott Fraser, Ipswich Town, 68

Ipswich signed him in the summer from MK Dons after he scored 14 goals in all competitions last season.

3. Alex Pritchard, Sunderland, 69

The former Premier League man has some useful stats such as 71 for passing, 68 for shooting and 72 for dribbling.

2. Saido Berahino, Sheffield Wednesday, 71

He is back in England and is positioned as a CAM on the new FIFA. The ex-West Brom man falls just short of being the best in his position.

1. Bersant Celina, Ipswich Town, 72

The Bosnia and Herzegovina international is the highest-rated attacking midfielder in League One on FIFA 22.

He has been rated 80 for pace, 74 for dribbling and 72 for passing which would see him rank in the top 10 in the Championship too.