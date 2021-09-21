Derby County are entering into administration and The Athletic has revealed that Andrew Hosking and Andrew Andronikou of Quantuma are likely to be the club’s joint administrators.

Derby County revealed last Friday that they were filing for administration.

It’s plunged the club into great doubt and their season looks all but over, with a potential 24-point deduction looming over them.

Today though, The Athletic has revealed that Hosking and Andronikou of the Manchester-based business advisory firm Quantuma are ‘likely’ to be named as the club’s joint administrators.

So what do we know about them?

Hosking is a managing director within the restructuring team at Quantuma. He’s worked some high-profile administration cases down the years with arguably his most notable coming with Hellas Telecommunications II – Europe’s biggest pre-pack administration case.

“A pre-pack is an arrangement whereby the sale of all or part of a company’s business and/or assets is negotiated and agreed, before an insolvency practitioner (IP) is appointed with the relevant documentation being signed and implemented, immediately or shortly after the appointment is made,” The Gazette.

Hosking has also worked cases within the oil sector, with his custom spreading across the globe to the likes of Hong Kong and the British Virgin Islands.

The Athletic also report that Hosking was the administrator who brought MK Dons through their period of hardship following the dissolving of Wimbledon FC in 2004.

Andronikou meanwhile may be remembered for his previous involvements with Portsmouth.

He’s another managing director at Quantuma working alongside Hosking, with his work having also reached the corners of the globe and in different sectors ranging from retail to being the administrator of European supermarket chains.

Previously though, Andronikou oversaw Portsmouth’s administration back in 2010. They became the first Premier League club to enter into administration and found themselves relegated into the Championship that season.

Two years later the club would again be appointing an administrator. Andronikou though was already overseeing the administration of Portsmouth’s parent company Convers Sports Initiatives which meant the club had to find new owners.

The club had recommended that Andronikou oversaw their second administration process but instead, Trevor Birch was appointed to which Andronikou (who was working on behalf of UHY Hacker Young at the time and not Quantuma) was unhappy with.

Andronikou was set to become Portsmouth’s administrator before HMRC ruled that he had a conflict of interest given his previous administration, and also his ties to Convers Sports Initiatives, and so Birch took over the administration process.

Later on in 2012, Andronikou was fined £5,000 and paid costs of £6,500 as dealt by the The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, for ‘manifestly inappropriate conduct in relation to a client going through personal insolvency proceedings in 2007.

There remains hope for Derby County nevertheless. In the The Athletic’s report that write that the chance of the club liquidating is ’50/50′ but times are going to get much harder for the club, and all the can do is keep on performing on the pitch in hope that there’s an end to this saga.