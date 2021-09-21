FIFA 22 comes out at the start of October, with player ratings already being released.

Here, we take a look at the highest-rated attacking midfielders in the Championship in FIFA 22:

10. Ravel Morrison, Derby County – 72

Former Manchester United prodigy Ravel Morrison has successfully nailed down a starting spot with Wayne Rooney’s side since his arrival. In FIFA 22, he has landed a 72 overall, a decrease of four on his last rating, which was in FIFA 20.

9. Callum O’Hare, Coventry City – 72

The 23-year-old’s key role in Mark Robins’ side has been recognised in FIFA 22, with O’Hare landing a +5 upgrade. His latest upgrade means he has risen by 12 since FIFA 20, when he was rated only 60.

8. Mario Vrancic, Stoke City – 72

The third of five 72 rated players in this list, Stoke’s summer signing Vrancic’s overall stays the same as FIFA 21. The Bosnian has made a decent start to life with the Potters, providing four assists in eight outings.

7. Nick Powell, Stoke City – 72

Powell comes in as Stoke’s second and final inclusion in this list, earning a +1 upgrade on his FIFA 21 rating. The goalscoring midfielder has managed two goals in four Championship appearances this season and will be hoping to enjoy a strong campaign in front of goal.

6. Daniel Johnson, Preston North End – 72

The last of five 72 rated Championship attacking midfielders in FIFA 22 is Preston’s Jamaican international Johnson. The 28-year-old, who has two Championship goals so far, drops two from 74 in the new release.

5. John Swift, Reading – 74

Given that John Swift’s 2020/21 campaign was disrupted, it comes as little surprise to see him stay at 74 rated. However, after a stunning seven goals and four assists in eight games this season, it could be argued that he should be rated higher.

4. Ryan Christie, Bournemouth – 74

Bournemouth’s summer signing Ryan Christie arrives at Dean Court with a 74 overall, dropping one from FIFA 21. The Scot is on the hunt for his first goal for the Cherries as he continues to settle into life with his new club.

3. Bradley Dack, Blackburn Rovers – 74

Having endured two cruel ACL injuries, Rovers playmaker Bradley Dack has maintained his 74 overall. The attacking midfielder is one of the EFL’s best on his day, so it will be hoped that he can return to action as soon and as safely as possible.

2. Tom Cairney, Fulham – 75

Club captain Cairney has dropped one rating to 75 after an injury-hit 2020/21 campaign. Still currently sidelined, the playmaker is another who can change a game on his day, so Marco Silva will be hoping he can return sooner rather than later.

1. Harry Wilson, Fulham – 75

Tied at the top with Cairney is Fulham’s summer signing Harry Wilson, who is also rated at 75. The dangerous forward has shown why he is at the top of the list in the early stages of the season, scoring three goals and providing two assists in five games this season.