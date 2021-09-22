In just over a week’s time the new release of FIFA 22 is out and already the ratings of each individual player are available online.

Here is a close look at Fulham’s FIFA 22 ratings and more specifically their highest-rated players.

10. Jean Michaël Seri – 74

Surprisingly only 10th in this list. Seri has been downgraded by three ratings despite having an excellent start to this season. This is the first time Seri has been a silver card since FIFA 16 but, following minimal game time last season, a downgrade is understandable.

9. Harrison Reed – 74

Despite relegation last season, he was one of the Fulham players who performed individually well. Reed, who was a 71 rated player, has seen an upgrade of plus three. This is his highest FIFA rating since first appearing on the game in FIFA 15.

8. Nathaniel Chalobah – 74

The new arrival from Watford has a downgrade of one rating meaning he drops from a gold to a silver card. The CDM appeared 38 times in the Championship for Watford and played a key role in guiding them back to the Premier League. It could be argued that a downgrade of one rating is quite harsh.



7. Joe Bryan – 74

Surprisingly quite high up this list despite only playing 10 games in the Premier League last season. The left-back’s FIFA rating has stayed the same compared to last year but has seen a decrease of two ratings to his pace.

6. Bobby Decordova-Reid – 74

The last of Fulham’s silver cards, Reid played in a variety of positions last season including right-back and striker. But on FIFA 22 his new position is RM. Reid’s FIFA rating has increased by two and has seen a rise in his shooting and defending stats.

5. Harry Wilson – 75

Another new arrival for Marco Silva’s men, Wilson FIFA 22 rating comes in at 75. The attacking player has played in a variety of forward positions, but this FIFA has got his first central card in the CAM position. Wilson had a fantastic season with Cardiff where he recorded seven goals and 12 assists. Despite getting off to a fantastic start with Fulham, the Welshman has seen his FIFA rating decrease by two.

4. Kenny Tete – 75

Tete’s FIFA 22 rating decreased by two ratings compared to last season. However, he finds himself as the highest rated right-back in the Championship and his pace and dribbling stats have increased.

3. Aleksandar Mitrović – 75

Despite breaking the record for Serbia’s all time International top goal scorer, Mitrović struggled to find his form in the Premier League where he only scored three league goals. The striker has seen a decrease of two ratings compared to last year, but will be hoping to earn a Team of the Season card like he did in FIFA 20.

2. Tom Cairney – 75

Fulham’s captain has only seen his FIFA rating decrease by one in spite of only appearing 10 times in the Premier League last season. He is still yet to feature for Fulham this season and is set to be side-lined for the next month or two. Cairney has seen an increase to his defending and physicality.

1. Paulo Gazzaniga – 77

The joint highest rated player in the Championship, alongside West Brom’s Sam Johnstone, Gazzaniga’s FIFA 22 rating comes in at 77. Following a spell in Spain with Elche, his FIFA rating is the same compared to last season. The keeper has an incredible 85 kicking stat, which is one ahead of Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson.