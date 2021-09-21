FIFA 22 ratings have emerged ahead of release, with the game coming out at the start of October.

Here, we take a look at the Championship’s highest-rated central midfielders in FIFA 22:

10. Sam Clucas, Stoke City – 72

Starting off the list is Stoke City ace Clucas, who is one of the multiple central midfielders rated at 72 in FIFA 22. The Potters’ mainstay drops down one rating from his FIFA 21 overall.

9. Alan Browne, Preston North End – 73

Irish midfielder Browne maintains his 73 overall in the new game, switching positions from defensive midfielder to central midfielder. The Preston North End skipper has played four times this season, taking him to 295 games for the club.

8. Alex Mowatt, West Brom – 73

After playing a key role in Barnsley’s memorable 2020/21 campaign and earning a move to West Brom, Alex Mowatt earns a +3 overall upgrade, making him one of the Championship’s highest-rated central midfielders in FIFA 22.

7. Gustavo Hamer, Coventry City – 73

Having played a starring role for Mark Robins’ side in his first season of Championship football, Hamer has earned a +4 upgrade in FIFA 22. The midfield star has emerged as a standout player in the EFL and has been linked with a step up to a higher division.

6. Oliver Norwood, Sheffield United – 74

Following Sheffield United’s dismal 2020/21 campaign, midfielder Oliver Norwood drops three ratings from 77 to 74. He will be hoping to help the Blades bounce back this season, with Slavisa Jokanovic now in charge.

5. Philip Billing, Bournemouth – 74

Billing has dropped one overall from 75 to 74, but his early-season form hasn’t shown any signs of a decrease in quality. The Danish ace has netted four goals in eight games across all competitions, impressing under Scott Parker’s management.

4. Conor Hourihane, Sheffield United – 74

Another to drop one rating is Sheffield United’s loaned in Irishman Hourihane. The Aston Villa loanee linked up with the Blades in a bid for more game time and since joining has laid on two assists in three Championship games.

3. Matt Grimes, Swansea City – 74

Swansea star Grimes has become one of the Championship’s standout midfielders in recent seasons. He maintains his 74 overall from FIFA 21 after a summer of transfer speculation and will be looking to continue his strong performances for the Swans.

2. Lewis Cook, Bournemouth – 75

Currently sidelined through a knee ligament injury, former Leeds United star Cook has stayed at 75 rated in FIFA 22. As he continues his road to recovery, it is hoped that he comes across no obstacles in his bid to help Parker’s side push for promotion.

1. John Fleck, Sheffield United – 75

Tied with Lewis Cook on 75 overall is Blades star John Fleck. The well-rounded midfielder’s overall drops two from FIFA 21, in which he was 77 rated, but his recent up-turn in form maintains his place as a key player at Bramall Lane.