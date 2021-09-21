The release of FIFA 22 is nearly upon us and the ratings of all EFL players are out now.

Here is a look at the top 10 highest-rated League One central midfielders-

10. Conor Grant, Plymouth Argyle, 66



He just edges into the list ahead of Fleetwood Town’s Daniel Batty and Rotherham United’s Ben Wiles.

9. Rekeem Harper, Ipswich Town, 67

The former England youth international left West Brom to move to Portman Road over the summer and has some impressive statistics such as 72 for physical and 69 for dribbling.

8. Callum Camps, Fleetwood Town, 67

He will be a useful player on this year’s FIFA with ratings like 72 for pace and 69 for physical.

7. Jamie Lindsay, Rotherham United, 67

The Scotsman finds himself back in League One following Rotherham’s relegation from the Championship last term.

6. Kyle Dempsey, Gillingham, 68

Gillingham managed to keep hold of him in the last transfer window and their fans who play FIFA will be pleased they did with solid ratings like 70 for dribbling and 71 for pace.

5. Jake Forster-Caskey, Charlton Athletic, 68

He is currently out with a long-term injury and hasn’t featured for Charlton this season.

4. James Henry, Oxford United, 68

FIFA have swapped him from a right winger into the middle of the park and he has 71 for pace, 69 for passing and 66 for shooting.

3. Dan Barlaser, Rotherham United, 69

The ex-Newcastle United man is a good all-rounder on this year’s FIFA and is one of the Millers most prized assets in real life.

2. Lewis Wing, Sheffield Wednesday, 70

He is on loan at Hillsborough from Championship side Middlesbrough and is just pipped to the top by a teammate.

1. Barry Bannan, Sheffield Wednesday, 73

It is no surprise to see the Scotland international rated the best central midfielder in League One on FIFA 22.

He has been rated 76 for dribbling and 75 for passing which would see him ranked in the top 10 in the Championship overall as well.