Steve Cooper has today been appointed as Nottingham Forest manager following Chris Hughton’s departure last week.

The Welshman left Swansea City in the summer after two seasons at the club and two successive top-six finishes. He takes over with his new side sitting at the foot of the Championship table after a turgid period under Hughton.

But should Cooper look to rad his old club this season? Here we look at three Swansea City names Cooper should look at to bolster his Nottingham Forest side:

Jay Fulton

Fulton has already been linked with a move to Forest. The Sun on Sunday (19.09) backed Cooper to bring the 27-year-old to the City Ground in the January transfer window, with the Scot having fallen down the pecking order under Russell Martin at Swansea.

The midfielder is a very technically-gifted player – he’s a neat passer and is useful going forwards and backwards, so he could yet bring more balance to this Forest side.

Jake Bidwell

Left-back is a problem position at Nottingham Forest. Gaetan Bong is a constant source of pain for Forest fans and so Swansea left-back Jake Bidwell could be a good addition to Cooper’s new side.

The former QPR man was linked with a move to Middlesbrough over the summer. The Sun on Sunday (15.08) backed Boro to make a £2.5million move which didn’t materialise – he’s played six Championship games so far under Martin, but if Forest climb up the table in the run in to January then they could become an attractive destination.

Matt Grimes

The Swans captain was linked with a host of clubs during the summer transfer window. Fulham and Bournemouth were both keen but they couldn’t match Swansea’s valuation – thought to be around the £4million mark.

A similar type of player to Fulton but much more versatile and well-rounded, Grimes would be a quality addition to any Championship side. Given his transfer links over the summer and Swansea’s poor start to the campaign, he could look for pastures new in the coming months and a reunion with Cooper could become realistic.