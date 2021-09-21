The release of FIFA 22 is nearly upon us and the ratings for all EFL players are out.

Here are the top 10 highest-rated defensive midfielders (CDM’s) on the game-

10. Alex Gorrin, Oxford United, 67

The Spaniard just sneaks in ahead of Doncaster Rovers’ John Bostock into the top 10.

9. Dominic Gape, Wycombe Wanderers, 67

He has been handed some useful statistics such as 73 for physical, 67 for pace and 66 for dribbling.

8. Shaun Williams, Portsmouth, 68

The Republic of Ireland international dropped down from the Championship to leave Millwall over the summer.

7. Tom Naylor, Wigan Athletic, 68

He swapped Portsmouth for fellow League One side Wigan in the last transfer window.

6. Lee Evans, Ipswich Town, 68

The ex-Sheffield United man’s best attributes are 73 for physical and 68 for passing.

5. Curtis Thompson, Wycombe Wanderers, 68

He just creeps into the top five with his 77 for physical and 74 for pace making him a useful player to sweep up behind the Wycombe central midfielders.

4. Liam Bridcutt, Lincoln City, 69

The former Premier League midfielder helped the Imps get to the League One Play-Off final last season.

3. Massimo Luongo, Sheffield Wednesday, 69

He was relegated from the Championship last term with the Owls and has 69 for dribbling and 72 for physical.

2. Sam Morsy, Ipswich Town, 70

The Egypt international left Middlesbrough on deadline day last month to reunite with Paul Cook at Portman Road. He has a useful 79 for physical but is just pipped to top spot.

1. Harry Arter, Charlton Athletic, 70

He has been rated the best defensive midfielder on FIFA 22.

The Republic of Ireland international is on loan at Charlton from Nottingham Forest and has returned to the place where his career all started for him.