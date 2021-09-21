FIFA 22 will be released to the masses at the start of October, but the full list of player ratings has already emerged.

Here, we take a look at the Championship’s highest-rated defensive midfielders in FIFA 22:

10. Lewis Travis, Blackburn Rovers – 72

Recently tipped for a future in the Premier League by Tony Mowbray, Lewis Travis finds himself among the best CDMs in FIFA 22. He maintains a 72 rating and could be a solid option for players looking for a new defensive midfielder in career mode.

9. Graeme Shinnie, Derby County – 72

Scottish engine Shinnie is the Rams’ only representative in this top 10, although he is tied on 72 overall with Polish ace Krystian Bielik. The 30-year-old has played in every Championship game so far, providing two assists in the process.

8. Ryan Ledson, Preston North End – 72

The last of many players tied on 72 is Preston defensive midfielder Ryan Ledson. The former Oxford United star has netted once and laid on two assists in all competitions this season, nailing down a spot in Frankie McAvoy’s starting 11.

7. Jake Livermore, West Brom – 73

Baggies skipper Livermore sees his rating drop by one to 73 in FIFA 22, but he remains one of the highest-rated defensive midfielders in the Championship. He continues to play a key role for West Brom, starting every league game so far.

6. Harrison Reed, Fulham – 74

The first of three Fulham players in this list is Harrison Reed, who is still returning to full fitness after a calf-injury that disrupted his pre-season. His FIFA 22 overall increases by one, taking him to a 74.

5. Jean Michael Seri, Fulham – 74

Ivorian midfielder Seri has seen his career at Craven Cottage revived this season, playing in all but one Championship game so far. Seri drops from a 77 to 74 but we could see him play an important role for Marco Silva’s side this season.

4. Nathaniel Chalobah, Fulham – 74

Yet another Fulham CDM and another rated at 74, with summer signing Chalobah sitting at number four. The former Chelsea and Watford man provided two assists in his debut for the club, impressing in their 4-1 win over Birmingham City.

3. Ben Pearson, Bournemouth – 75

FIFA 22 sees Ben Pearson maintain his 75 overall, his highest rating yet. The combative midfielder has continued to impress since swapping Preston North End for the Cherries and will be hoping to help Scott Parker’s side in their bid for promotion.

2. Jefferson Lerma, Bournemouth – 75

Colombian midfielder Jefferson Lerma’s 75 overall in FIFA 22 sees him drop by two from FIFA 21. After missing the opening four games, the 26-year-old has started in Bournemouth’s last four, in which they have drawn one and won three.

1. Sander Berge, Sheffield United – 76

Norwegian ace Sander Berge tops the Championship’s defensive midfielder ratings at 76. A -3 drop in overall isn’t enough to prevent him from taking the top spot as he looks to prove himself in England’s second-tier after a difficult 2020/21 season.