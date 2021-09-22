After missing the whole of the 2020/21 season due to a serious knee injury suffered in pre-season of that season, this year has seen the return of Ben Williams to the Barnsley fold.

After an impressive debut for Barnsley against Peterborough in the 2018/19, Williams went on to to play 951 minutes of action that season, mainly being used as cover to Dani Pinillos who was the first choice left-back at the time. The following season in the Championship, Williams was assigned the number three shirt, prompting that he would be a vital player in Daniel Stendel’s team, and he was. He featured 20 times under three different head coaches during that time, providing one assist in a season that Barnsley just managed to stay up on the final day of the season.

After a season out injured, Williams returned for his first start in 368 days when he started Barnsley’s opening game against Cardiff, his last prior game being against Stoke on the 4th July 2020. Williams kept his place in the side for the match against Coventry, where he helped the Reds clinch their first victory of the season as well as a clean sheet.

However, following that victory he was replaced for following games against Luton, QPR and Birmingham, before being reinstalled in the side for the clash against Bournemouth, only to be withdrawn at half-time. Williams hasn’t featured in Barnsley’s previous two matches against Blackburn or Stoke either, with the deadline day signing of left wing-back Remy Vita looking poised to make his first appearance this weekend, opportunities for Williams may be lacking.

A loan move to a club in League One may be beneficial for Williams, as he showed he is more that capable at that level when playing for Barnsley as well as allowing him more consistent playing time, something which should improve his fitness and confidence after a long spell out.