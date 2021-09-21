Timmy Abraham is probably best known for being the younger brother of new Roma signing Tammy Abraham.

He started his youth career at Charlton Athletic before moving to Fulham in 2017.

The 20-year-old has had difficult loan spells at Bristol Rovers, Plymouth Argyle and Raith Rovers where he was unable to score in any of his 14 games.

The forward has had a brief spell in the Fulham’s U23 side where he scored two goals in the EFL Trophy in 2019. Timmy is quite far down Fulham’s pecking order of strikers but knows there is a chance if he can find his scoring touch like Jay Stansfield, who is the most recent young forward to get his chance in the first-team.

In the summer of 2021, Abraham sealed a season-long loan move to League Two side Newport County. The Welsh side who missed out on promotion in last season’s play-off final currently find themselves in 12th-place with 11 points to their name.

Abraham has appeared in every league game, bar the most recent where he was an unused substitute. He is yet to score in the league this season, but has found his scoring touch in the cup competitions.

His first start of the season saw him score the only goal in a 1-0 away in the EFL cup against Ipswich Town. His side progressed into the Second Round of the cup but that was the furthest they would go as they were on the end of an 8-0 thrashing to Southampton.

Abraham’s second goal for the club came in the EFL Trophy where he scored the second in a 2-0 win over former club Plymouth. With Timmy only starting three of the seven games this season he will be hoping to make more of an impact in the coming games.