FIFA 22 is due to be released soon and the ratings for all EFL players have been published.

Here are the top 10 highest-rated League One centre-backs-

10. Angus MacDonald, Rotherham United, 67

The Rotherham man sneaks into the list ahead of Portsmouth’s Clark Robertson and Ipswich Town’s Cameron Burgess.

9. Jack Tucker, Gillingham, 67

Gillingham managed to keep hold of him over the summer and he will have the potential to grow on Career Mode.

8. George Edmundson, Ipswich Town, 67

FIFA has handed the ex-Rangers defender some useful statistics such as 78 for physical and 67 for defending.

7. Jason Kerr, Wigan Athletic, 68

Wigan swooped to sign him on deadline day last month from St Johnstone and he is still waiting to make his debut for the North West club.

6. Sam Hutchinson, Sheffield Wednesday, 68

He will be a useful player on the new FIFA with stats like 70 for physical and 67 for defending.

5. Chey Dunkley, Sheffield Wednesday, 68

The ex-Wigan man narrowly beats teammate Hutchinson into the top five. His best attribute is his 76 for physical.

4. Bailey Wright, Sunderland, 68

The Australian is Sunderland’s representative in this list with his 67 for defending and 74 for physical.

3. Anthony Stewart, Wycombe Wanderers, 69



He has some strong ratings like 79 for physical and 69 for defending which makes him a dependable player on this year’s game.

2. Michael Ihiekwe, Rotherham United, 70

The Millers man comes in at 2nd place with 79 for physical and 70 for pace. However, he is pipped to the top by a Yorkshire rival.

1. Dominic Iorfa, Sheffield Wednesday, 70

Iorfa is rated as the best centre-back in League One on FIFA 22.

He was playing in the Championship last season and has been given a speedy 81 for pace, 76 for physical and 70 for defending.