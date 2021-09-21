FIFA 22 will be released soon and the ratings for EFL players are out now.

Here are the top 10 highest-rated League One left-backs on the game-

10. Cohen Bramall, Lincoln City, 65

The former Arsenal man sneaks in ahead of Ipswich Town’s Matt Penney into the top 10, probably due to his 91 rating for pace.

9. Ben Purrington, Charlton Athletic, 66

He hasn’t played a single minute of the new League One season yet due to injury but is back training now.

8. Max Clark, Fleetwood Town, 67

The former Hull City man was playing in the Europa League for Dutch side Vitesse not so long ago and now plies his trade in the third tier.

7. Connor Ogilvie, Portsmouth, 67

He swapped Gillingham for Portsmouth over the summer and has been handed some useful statistics such as 71 for physical and 69 for pace.

6. Declan John, Bolton Wanderers, 67

The Wales international made his move to Bolton permanent a couple of months ago and is a speedy customer on the new FIFA with his 86 rating for pace.

5. Hayden Coulson, Ipswich Town, 67

He is on loan at Portman Road from Championship side Middlesbrough and has 77 for pace and 68 for dribbling to make him a useful player on the game.

4. Steve Seddon, Oxford United, 67

The 23-year-old finds himself in fourth place and will have the potential to grow on Career Mode.

3. Jordan Obita, Wycombe Wanderers, 68

FIFA have made him a solid all-round full-back with stats such as 68 for dribbling, 66 for pace and 69 for physical.

2. Tommy Rowe, Doncaster Rovers, 68

He made his return to Doncaster over the summer and is fall just short of being the best.

1. Joe Jacobson, Wycombe Wanderers, 69

The 34-year-old is rated the best left-back in League One on FIFA 22.

He has been handed 72 for physical, 67 for passing and 68 for pace, and his wand of a left-foot will no doubt be used by many on the new game.