Next month sees FIFA 22 hit our shelves, but who are some of the highest-rated players on the game?

Here, we look at the highest-rated League Two right-backs on FIFA 22..

10. Lee O’Connor, Tranmere Rovers – 63

The Irishman is one of the younger names on this lost at 21, and one of many with a 63-rating. A purchase for the future perhaps, with a 70-rated pace state that could shoot up over time.

9. Michael Harriman, Northampton Town – 63

Former QPR man Michael Harriman has been deployed at centre-back at times in his career but has established himself as a solid and dependable right-back at Northampton Town over the past few season.

8. James Gibbons, Port Vale – 63

With a 73-rate pace stat, Gibbons could be a shrewd addition on FIFA 22. He’s struggled with injuries over the past couple of seasons but the 23-year-old remains a solid FIFA name in League Two.

7. Tom James, Leyton Orient – 63

James might be a cheaper option if you want to add some pace and dynamism to the right side of your defence – the Welshman is another with 72 pace on FIFA 22.

6. Jordan Clarke, Oldham Athletic – 63

The former Coventry City and Scunthorpe United man is a Football League stalwart at only 29. Now playing with Oldham Athletic, he’s an experienced right-back in League Two.

5. Oscar Threlkeld, Bradford City – 63

A classic Football Manager name, Threlkeld is only 26-years-old and now playing for his fourth EFL club in Bradford City.

4. Aaron McGowan, Northampton Town – 64

Having sent time in the Scottish top flight, McGowan is now plying his trade in the English fourth-tier but the Englishman is a versatile name at right-back, and handy on set-pieces.

3. Luther James-Wildin, Stevenage – 64

The Stevenage man might by many’s best bet for the right-back spot in their League Two side – he’s the fastest player on this list with 81 pace 77 physicality on FIFA 22.

2. George Francomb, Crawley Town – 64

Francomb, 30, is in his fourth season with Crawley Town having previously spent several years at AFC Wimbledon. A dependable and well-rounded right-back, he’s rightly rated at 64 on FIFA 22.

1. Jimmy Keohane, Rochdale – 65

Rochdale’s Keohane is the highest-rated League Two right-back on FIFA 22. The Irishman is also a speedster with 76 pace to his name and a three-star weak foot.