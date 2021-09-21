FIFA 22 player ratings have emerged ahead of release, with the game coming out at the start of October.

Here, we take a look at the Championship’s highest-rated right-backs in FIFA 22:

10. Pipa, Huddersfield Town – 71

Earning a +2 overall upgrade and the first spot on our list is Huddersfield’s Spanish ace Pipa. Injury means he is yet to play this season, but the role he played last season has been recognised with a 71 rating in FIFA 22.

9. Cyrus Christie, Fulham – 71

Irish international Christie maintains a 71 overall after his season on loan with Nottingham Forest last campaign. He is currently out of favour under Marco Silva, finding his only game time this season with Fulham’s U23s.

8. Nathan Byrne, Derby County – 71

The last of three 71 rated right-backs in the top 10 is Derby County’s Nathan Byrne. The former Spurs youngster has been a mainstay in the Rams’ XI since joining last summer and has maintained his spot this season, playing every minute of Championship football so far.

7. Jack Stacey, Bournemouth – 72

Former Luton Town star Stacey’s rating has dropped one from last year, putting him at 72 in FIFA 22. So far this season, he has made one Championship appearance, remaining an unused substitute in the Cherries’ last three games.

6. Darnell Fisher, Middlesbrough – 72

Fisher, 27, maintains his 72 overall from FIFA 21 in the new release of the game. The ex-Rotherham United and Celtic man played 12 times for Boro last season but injury has meant he is yet to make his first appearance of the new season.

5. Ryan Nyambe, Blackburn Rovers – 72

Another who keeps the same rating as FIFA 21 is Blackburn’s Ryan Nyambe. Injury has disrupted the Namibian’s involvement at times, but he remains a key part of Tony Mowbray’s side when fit. He has featured in five Championship games this season.

4. Adam Smith, Bournemouth – 73

Bournemouth’s long-serving full-back drops from a 75 to 73 in FIFA 22. When fit, he has been Scott Parker’s go-to option this season, playing all 90 minutes in their three consecutive wins against Barnsley, QPR and Cardiff City in recent weeks.

3. Maxime Colin, Birmingham City – 73

The Blues’ French full-back Maxime Colin keeps his 73 rating in the latest release, making him one of the Championship’s top right-backs in the new game. Colin has played every minute of league football so far this season, scoring once and providing an assist in the process.

2. Andy Yiadom, Reading – 73

Another right-back who has played all 720 minutes of Championship football this season is Reading ace Yiadom. The Ghanaian, who can play on either the left or right, has now made over 100 appearances for the Royals.

1. Kenny Tete, Fulham – 75

Sitting pretty at the top of the pile is Dutchman Kenny Tete, who is two points clear of any other Championship right-back in FIFA 22. Currently sidelined, the Fulham man will be looking to impress for Marco Silva’s side upon his return to action.