Luton Town have snapped up Conor Lawless following his departure from Reading.

Luton Town have signed the midfielder for their Under-21’s side, as announced by their official club website.

Lawless, who is 20-years-old, was released by Reading at the end of last season.

He has been a free agent since the end of June and has earned himself a deal at Kenilworth Road after impressing on trial.

‘Family club’…

Lawless has said: “I came in towards the end of last season when I heard I wasn’t getting a new deal at Reading, and was lucky enough to train here at Kenilworth Road, which was great.

“I’ve been here for a while and now I’ve signed, I’m delighted. It’s great to be at this kind of club. Luton feels like a real family club, I felt at home here straight away, so I can’t wait to get started.”

Luton have also added former Crystal Palace youngster Josh Williams to their youth ranks as well.

Career to date

Lawless rose up through the academy at Reading and was a regular for their youth sides.

The youngster was handed his first professional contract in 2018 and made his first and only senior appearance for the Berkshire club against Luton in the FA Cup last season.

Reading made the tough decision not to hand him a contract extension and he has now found himself a new home.