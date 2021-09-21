Derby County owner Mel Morris is ‘due to address the bulk’ of the workforce at Derby County this morning, regarding the club’s administration process.

Derby County filed for administration last week. The club is in turmoil off the pitch and this morning, Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett revealed that Morris is due to address his staff at the club today.

He wrote on Twitter:

Mel Morris due to address the bulk of #dcfc workforce this morning to inform them of the administration process. Administrator expected to be appointed later today or tomorrow – that’s when the automatic 12-point deduction will be applied. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) September 21, 2021

Dorsett goes on to reveal that the club are expected to appoint an administrator either today or tomorrow, which will induce their 12-point deduction.

Reports last week (Sun on Sunday, 19.09) revealed that the club are set to bring in a ‘well-known’ administrator with experience of dealing with clubs in Derby County’s position.

It comes after a bitter and ongoing feud with the English Football League which saw Derby County fined £100,000 for accounting irregularities, with a 9-point deduction still expected to be dealt unto the club on top of the points deduction for administration.

The Rams also have a 3-point suspended penalty for a single late payment of players and staff last season, which if triggered could see Derby County take a huge 24-point deduction this season.

What next for Derby County?

Once administrators are brought in, and the points deducted, that is when Derby County will really enter into crunch time.

The club desperately needs a buyer. Sun on Sunday (19.09) reported that MSD UK Holdings Ltd. remain the club’s biggest creditor and that they could technically ‘take charge’ of the club, but are weary of a full takeover following the club’s entering into administration.

Morris, the club’s workforce and of course the fans will have to wait patiently for a potential buyer to emerge and hopefully save the club.