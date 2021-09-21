Huddersfield Town have agreed terms with Lewis O’Brien over a new contract.

Huddersfield Town have moved to tie down their key midfielder to a contract extension, as reported by Football Insider.

It has been revealed that Leeds United made four bids to land him in the last transfer window.

Marcelo Bielsa’s sides’ last offer was believed to be around £13 million.

How did Huddersfield manage to keep him?



However, the Terriers stood firm and kept hold of him amid serious interest from their Yorkshire rivals.

It appeared likely that O’Brien would cut ties with Huddersfield, especially with him entering the final 12 months of his contract.

However, Carlos Corberan’s side are poised to make a huge statement of intent now by securing his services for another three years.

Read: Former Huddersfield Town youngster signs for Peterborough United

What does he offer to the Terriers?

O’Brien is Huddersfield’s key man in the middle of the park and the 22-year-old makes them tick.

He broke into the first-team in the 2019/20 season and has since made 89 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with six goals.

Stats this season

According to WhoScored, O’Brien has made an average 34.7 passes per game and has a passing success percentage of 76.9% so far this season.

Read: Ex-Huddersfield Town man finds new club

Thoughts?

Securing a new deal for their key man could be Huddersfield’s best business of the season.

He has established himself as one of their most prized assets over recent years and is only going to get better over the next few years.