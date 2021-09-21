FIFA 22 will be released very soon and the ratings for all players in the EFL are out.

Here are the highest-rated League One right-backs-

10. Callum Johnson, Fleetwood Town, 66

Fleetwood’s summer recruit from Portsmouth just sneaks in ahead of Charlton Athletic’s Chris Gunter into the top 10.

9. Sam Long, Oxford United, 66

Long is Mr. Dependable for Oxford and has been handed some solid statistics such as 67 for pace and 67 for physical.

8. Tendayi Darikwa, Wigan Athletic, 66

The former Nottingham Forest defender has been given a mighty 88 for pace and will be seen bombing down the right flank on FIFA 22 this year.

7. Kyle Knoyle, Doncaster Rovers, 66

Doncaster are currently bottom of League One but have a representative in this list. His best stat is a speedy 85 for pace.

6. Kieron Freeman, Portsmouth, 67

He was snapped up by Pompey over the summer and was playing in the Premier League with Sheffield United not so long ago.

5. Elliott Bennett, Shrewsbury Town, 67

The ex-Blackburn Rovers man has been transformed into a full-back having previously been a winger and he finds himself in the top five.

4. Adam Matthews, Charlton Athletic, 67

He is two ratings higher than teammate Gunter and has some solid ratings like 74 for pace and 68 for physical.

3. Jack Grimmer, Wycombe Wanderers, 67

Wycombe’s full-back will be a useful player to play with on the new FIFA with 74 for pace and 71 for physical being his best attributes.

2. Jason McCarthy, Wycombe Wanderers, 68

The Chairboys have two very solid options at right-back. McCarthy, who is 25-years-old, falls one short of being the best in the division.

1. Jack Hunt, Sheffield Wednesday, 69

Sheffield Wednesday swooped to re-sign him over the summer and he is the highest-rated right-back in League One on FIFA 22.

He has 76 for pace, 67 for dribbling and 68 for physical.