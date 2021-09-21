FIFA 22 will be released to the masses in the next couple of weeks, but player ratings have already emerged.

Here, we take a look at the highest-rated Championship centre-backs in FIFA 22:

10. Sean Morrison, Cardiff City – 73

One of multiple centre-backs handed a 73 overall and the first on our list is Cardiff skipper Sean Morrison. The 30-year-old has been a mainstay in the Bluebirds’ side since joining back in 2014 and maintains the same rating as the last FIFA.

9. Dael Fry, Middlesbrough – 73

Middlesbrough academy graduate Fry has earned a +2 overall upgrade in FIFA 22, making him one of the Championship’s top centre-backs in the game. Given his age and decent rating, he could be a good option for your career mode as well.

8. Semi Ajayi, West Brom – 73

Yet another 73 rated centre-back is the Baggies’ Nigerian ace Ajayi. He maintains the same rating after a campaign in the Premier League and continues to impress under the management of Valerien Ismael.

7. Jake Cooper, Millwall – 73

Bracknell-born Cooper has landed a +2 upgrade on last season’s rating after another strong campaign at The Den. He has now played a hefty 215 games for Millwall since joining from Reading and has been donning the armband this season.

6. Steve Cook, Bournemouth – 73

Bournemouth legend Steve Cook has spent the past few months on the sidelines, meaning he is yet to feature in the Championship this season. He drops from a 75 to a 73 overall as he continues to work his way back to full fitness.

5. Michal Helik, Barnsley – 73

The Polish centre-back’s thoroughly impressive performances in Barnsley’s memorable 2020/21 campaign have seen him jump up four ratings to 73 in FIFA 22. He will be hoping to help Markus Schopp’s side’s form turn around after a difficult start to the new season.

4. Tosin Adarbioyo, Fulham – 74

At last, someone who isn’t 73 rated. The Cottagers’ star defender Adarabioyo has been a key player since his arrival from Fulham, with his strong performances and development recognised with a +4 overall upgrade in FIFA 22.

3. Chris Basham, Sheffield United – 74

After the Blades’ difficult 2020/21 campaign, experienced defender Chris Basham is among those to see his rating drop. He goes from a 77 to a 74, but remains one of the Championship’s top defenders in the new FIFA.

2. John Egan, Sheffield United – 75

Irishman John Egan maintains the Blades’ presence in the top 10 despite his drop in overall. He goes from 78 to 75 after a difficult season and will be determined to bounce back under Slavisa Jokanovic’s management.

1. Jack O’Connell, Sheffield United – 76

Despite being out through injury since August 2020, Sheffield United’s Jack O’Connell remains the Blades’ top-rated centre-back, making him the highest-rated central defender in FIFA 22. Once he returns, he will be looking to prove FIFA right by helping his side to a strong season.