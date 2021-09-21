Next month sees FIFA 22 hit our shelves and already the game’s player ratings are available online.

Here we look at the highest-rated League Two centre-backs on FIFA 22…

10. Ashley Eastham, Salford City – 64

The first of two Salford City centre-backs on this list, Eastham brings to his side great experience and on FIFA he’ll be an assured and all-round name at the back.

9. Jordan Turnbull, Salford City – 64

Eastham’s centre-back partner Turnbull is the younger name coming in at 26-years-old. He was one of his side’s best players last season and has started this season strongly too.

8. Mickey Demetriou, Newport County – 64

The Englishman is in his sixth season at Newport County. Now aged 31, he’d be an assured purchase for a season or two.

7. Peter Clarke, Tranmere Rovers – 64

This coming January, Clarke turns 40. Needless to say his age heavily outweighs his pace statistic on FIFA 22 but he’s still going strong, having played every game for Tranmere Rovers so far this season.

6. James Perch, Mansfield Town – 64

Although sidelined with a fractured skull in real life, Perch has experience right throughout the top-four tiers of English football and on FIFA 22, he’d be a quality, versatile addition to your side.

5. Terence Vancooten, Stevenage – 64

With 71 pace, Vancooten might be many’s choice for centre-back in their League Two side and at 23-years-old, he could be a solid addition to your career mode side.

4. Mark Hughes, Bristol Rovers – 65

Although not the fastest player on this list, Hughes is a good ball-player and has a lot of aerial ability to his game too.

3. Alfie Kilgour, Bristol Rovers – 65

The second of Rovers’ 65-rated centre-backs, Kilgour is another experienced and hardened name and is well worth a purchase of your FIFA career mode.

2. Omar Beckles, Leyton Orient – 65

One of many impressive summer signings made by Kenny Jackett’s side, Beckles is an experienced Football League defender and a very physical one too.

1. Jon Guthrie, Northampton Town – 66

Northampton Town’s Jon Guthrie comes in at the highest-rated centre-back in League Two with a 66 overall. The 29-year-old has just arrived form Livingston and he also knows where the back of the net is.