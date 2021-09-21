FIFA 22 will be released to the masses in the next couple of weeks, but player ratings have already emerged.

Here, we take a look at the highest-rated Championship left-backs on FIFA 22:

10. Gaetan Bong, Nottingham Forest – 69

The Cameroonian defender, who is tied on 69 with Hull City’s Callum Elder, is the first name on our list. Bong has come under fire from Nottingham Forest fans previously and has now dropped down four ratings from his 73 overall on FIFA 21.

9. Lloyd Kelly, Bournemouth – 70

The 22-year-old’s card may come as a surprise, given that much of his action with Bournemouth has come at centre-back. In fact, he hasn’t played at left-back this season. Kelly has emerged as a key player for Scott Parker’s side, donning the armband on multple occasions.

8. Kal Naismith, Luton Town – 70

The second of three players tied on 70 is Luton’s versatile Scot Kal Naismith. Another who has played most of his football at centre-back recently, Naismith has become a standout in Nathan Jones’ defence, earning a +1 upgrade on last season’s rating.

7. Marc Bola, Middlesbrough – 70

After nailing down a starting role in Neil Warnock’s Boro side last season, Bola has been rewarded with a hefty +5 overall boost in FIFA 22. He has featured five times this season, only missing out after being banned for three games by the FA.

6. Jay Dasilva, Bristol City – 71

Bristol City ace Dasilva has seen his rating drop by one in FIFA 22. The former Chelsea youngster is entering his third full season at Ashton Gate since joining permanently in 2019 and will be looking to help Nigel Pearson’s side improve on last season’s 19th-place finish.

5. Harry Toffolo, Huddersfield Town – 71

Toffolo has continued to impress in the early stages of the 2021/22 campaign after a decent time out last season, and his +2 overall upgrade shows that. The 26-year-old moves from 69 to 71 in the latest release of FIFA.

4. Kristian Pedersen, Birmingham City – 72

The Dane remains a left-back despite his recent appearances in a centre-back role, but drops down from a 74 to 72 in FIFA 22. Pedersen has maintained his role in Lee Bowyer’s plans at St. Andrew’s, playing all 720 minutes of Championship action so far this season.

3. Antonee Robinson, Fulham – 73

U.S. starlet Robinson has maintained an overall of 73 in FIFA 22 as he battles with Joe Bryan for the spot as Marco Silva’s starting left-back. He has played in all but one Championship game so far, providing one assist in the process.

2. Joe Bryan, Fulham – 74

Cottagers boss Silva recently discussed how little separates Robinson and Bryan in the battle for a starting spot, and it is Bryan who just edges out his teammate in the FIFA ratings. His 74 rating in FIFA 22 sees him maintain the same overall as the last game.

1. Abdul Rahman Baba, Reading – 74

Sat tied on 74 at the top of the FIFA 22 Championship left-back ratings is Reading’s summer signing Abdul Rahman Baba. The Chelsea loanee, who has played three times since his arrival, drops down one from his 75 rating in the previous game.