The start to Portsmouth’s season has been erratic at minimum.

Opening with four consecutive clean sheets, the Blues then endured a barren run at the other end of the pitch, going 433 league minutes without scoring before Ronan Curtis eventually netted during a 2-1 loss against Cambridge United.

With stifled creativity in the final third, Danny Cowley’s side have registered just five goals in seven games to date. But the depth of quality at the club in terms of attacking options is not at a third tier zenith. After a summer of budget tightrope walking, it became clear that unlike some other sides in the division, the Fratton Park squad rebuild will take place over multiple windows with certain areas in the squad still improperly reinforced.

If the PO4 outfit harbour ambitions of being able to rotate reliable attacking quality in and out of the side as the season rumbles on, it will be a case of one out, one in, down on the South Coast. One man that may need to make way in such an event, is Michael Jacobs.

The former Wigan wide man signed a two-year deal at the club back in September of 2020. But through a series of injuries, and not having the same impact on games as his competition Curtis, Jacobs has been a bit-part player on the island. One of the highest earners at the club, he has featured in a League One starting line-up just ten times in a possible 53 games for Pompey – the fruit of his 23 overall third tier appearances yielding just two goals, the on-field outcome not matching the financial outlay. Given that the winger has played a grand total of thirty-nine league minutes so far this season, he remains very much out of favour.

With his contract expiring at the end of this season, Jacobs was minutes away from completing a transfer to Ipswich Town, having completed a medical in East Anglia before the Tractor Boys collapsed the deal, signing Kyle Edwards instead. It is highly unlikely at this stage that Jacobs will be offered a new deal beyond 2022 and Cowley may need to free up a chunk of wage space in January in order to bring in a more reliable attacking option, to assist keeping his side’s attacking juices flowing through what will be one of the more chaotic seasons in recent memory.