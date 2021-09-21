FIFA 22 comes out next month but players can view all the new ratings and such online beforehand.

Here we take a look at the highest-rated League Two left-backs on FIFA 22…

10. Nick Anderton, Bristol Rovers – 63

Anderton is one of a handful of 63-rated left-backs on FIFA 22, and one of two Bristol Rovers names to feature on this list.

9. Lewis Page, Harrogate Town – 63

Harrogate have been a welcome addition to the Football League and it’s player like Page making them so – quick, energetic and forward-thinning.

8. Rob Hunt, Swindon Town – 63

Hunt struggled with injury last season but he remains a keen left-back on FIFA 22 despite his side’s relegation from League One last time round.

7. Stephen McLaughlin, Mansfield Town – 63

The 31-year-old is another Football League stalwart, but McLaughlin has proved himself as a versatile player down the years and something of a set-piece specialist too.

6. Trevor Clarke, Bristol Rovers – 64

The youngest name on this list, Clarke arrived on English shores from Shamrock Rovers in 2019. After two tough seasons with Rotherham United though, he now finds himself with Bristol Rovers in League Two.

5. Aidy White, Rochdale – 64

Known for his time at both Leeds United and Barnsley, White is one of the most experience name sin League Two and he’s still only 29-years-old.

4. Connor Wood, Leyton Orient – 64

Former Leicester City youngster Wood has spent the last three seasons with Bradford City but now find himself at Leyton Orient. A keen crosser of the ball, he could be a good addition to your side if you plan on exploiting the wings.

3. Joseph Mills, Northampton Town – 65

Mills, 31, is a hardened left-back. He’s gained some quality experience in the Football League and abroad too, and rightfully earns his spot on this list.

2. Stephen Ward, Walsall – 65

A stalwart of the game, the 36-year-old Ward has represented the likes of Wolves, Brighton, Burnley and Stoke but now find himself with Walsall in League Two, still going strong.

1. Ibou Touray, Salford City – 66

Gambian international Touray comes in as the highest-rated League Two left-back on FIFA 22. He’s been with the club for five seasons now and at 26-years-old, you might yet make a 70+ rated player out of Touray should you add him to your FIFA 22 career mode.