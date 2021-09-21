FIFA 22 is just a couple of weeks away from being released to the masses and the full list of player ratings has emerged.

Here, we take a look at the highest-rated Championship goalkeepers on FIFA 22:

10. Seny Dieng, QPR – 72

Somewhat surprisingly, QPR’s Senegalese shot-stopper Seny Dieng sits as the joint-10th highest-rated Championship ‘keeper on FIFA 22. The 26-year-old has successfully nailed down the spot as Mark Warburton’s starting ‘keeper and attracted interest from Premier League clubs.

9. Neil Etheridge, Cardiff City – 72

Former Premier League shot-stopper Etheridge has seen the start of his 2021/22 campaign disrupted after a battle with COVID. Despite this, his shot-stopping abilities are still being recognised, making him one of the Championship’s top-rated ‘keepers.

8. Brice Samba, Nottingham Forest – 73

The 27-year-old has endured a difficult start to the new season after thoroughly impressing for Forest last season. His efforts during the 2020/21 campaign saw him keep 14 clean sheets last season and has seen him maintain a 73 rating for the latest release.

7. Thomas Kaminski, Blackburn Rovers – 73

Following his arrival at Ewood Park last summer, the Belgian ‘keeper has become a popular figure among Blackburn Rovers supporters. Kaminski has earned a one overall upgrade after 10 clean sheets last season for Tony Mowbray’s side.

6. Daniel Bentley, Bristol City – 73

Bristol City’s number one, who has been donning the captain’s armband for Nigel Pearson in the early stages of the season, is rated as one of the Championship’s top goalkeepers in FIFA 22 after putting in some strong performances during a difficult campaign last time out.

5. Marek Rodak, Fulham – 73

The Cottagers’ Slovenian ace has previously starred at Championship level, but has been playing second fiddle to Paulo Gazzaniga, who is yet to feature on this list. His 73 ratings means that despite this, he is still one of the second-tier’s top ‘keepers on the new game.

4. Fabricio, Fulham – 73

One that may come as a surprise to supporters in the rating of Fabri, the third-choice ‘keeper at Craven Cottage. The Spaniard has played just twice since joining Fulham in 2018 but has managed to maintain a decent 73 rating in FIFA 22.

3. Robin Olsen, Sheffield United – 76

Slavisa Jokanovic’s new ‘keeper comes into the Championship as one of the highest-rated ‘keepers in the new FIFA, earning a 76 rating. The Swede has played twice for the Blades so far, in which they have drawn to Preston North End and defeated Hull City.

2. Sam Johnstone, West Brom – 77

England international Sam Johnstone has rightly earned his place in the upper echelons of this list, landing a 77 rating. He thoroughly impressed for West Brom despite their relegation and will have a key role to play for the Baggies moving forward.

1. Paulo Gazzaniga, Fulham – 77

Alongside Johnstone on a 77 rating is Fulham new boy Gazzaniga, who brings a wealth of experience at a high level to Craven Cottage. He too will be looking to hold down the starting spot under Marco Silva as they look to bounce back to the Premier League straight away.