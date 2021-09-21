Middlesbrough loanee Zach Hemming has won Kilmarnock’s Player of the Month award for August, as per The Daily Record.

Middlesbrough allowed Hemming to leave the club on loan this summer after not being in manager Neil Warnock’s initial plans. However, he is seeing the benefit of heading out on loan, having impressed in his short spell at Kilmarnock so far.

Killie have started their Scottish Championship campaign very well. After six games they sit second in the standings, with five wins and one defeat. During that time they have scored eight and conceded just one and that is down to the form of Hemming.

He has played all six games for his new loan club, keeping five clean sheets and he has even registered an assist in their most recent 2-0 victory against Partick Thistle last weekend.

Speaking after the announcement, Hemming says he is delighted to be awarded the prestigious accolade.

“It’s a good feeling to win the award,” he said.

“But it’s not just down to me that we’ve kept clean sheets, the defence have been great – but I’ll take it!

“It’s good being so solid at the back, if we can keep the ball out of the net all season then we’d take 1-0 wins every week.”

He will likely keep his place for Kilmarnock’s next fixture, where they take on third placed Arbroath on Friday evening. Hemming’s side need first placed Inverness to drop points if they are to jump up above them into first.

Thoughts

This will do the player the world of good and it really shows the benefit of loan spells. He will return to Middlesbrough next summer a better goalkeeper and may even fancy his chances of gaining minutes in the Boro first-team.

Fellow Middlesbrough ‘keeper Brad James went out on loan to Hartlepool United last season and impressed in his short-term spell. He has since returned to his parent club and looks to be third choice behind Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels. Therefore Hemmings could follow suit if he continues to impress.