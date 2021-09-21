FIFA 22’s release is on the horizon and all the ratings for EFL players have been released.

Here are the top 10 highest-rated League One goalkeepers on the game-

10. Vaclav Hladky, Ipswich Town, 66

Ipswich’s summer recruit from Salford City just sneaks in ahead of Wigan Athletic’s Ben Amos at number 10.

9. Lee Burge, Sunderland, 66

The former Coventry City man now competes with Ron-Thorben Hoffmann for the Sunderland number one jersey.

8. Viktor Johansson, Rotherham United, 66

He has been handed some solid statistics such as 67 for diving and 68 for reflexes.

7. Pontus Dahlberg, Doncaster Rovers, 67

The Sweden international is on loan in League One from Premier League side Watford and has become Doncaster’s first choice under Richie Wellens.

6. David Stockdale, Wycombe Wanderers, 67

He has racked up just under 450 appearances in his career to date having previously played for the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion and Birmingham City.

5. Marko Marosi, Shrewsbury Town, 67

Shrewsbury’s number one has been given 69 for both reflexes and diving to make him a solid third tier ‘keeper on FIFA 22.

4. Joe Wildsmith, Sheffield Wednesday, 67

He has been on the books at Sheffield Wednesday for his whole career to date and plays in League One now after their relegation from the Championship last term.

3. Craig MacGillivray, Charlton Athletic, 68

The Scotsman swapped Portsmouth for Charlton over the summer and makes the top three.

2. Christian Walton, Ipswich Town, 71

He joined Ipswich on loan late last month to reunite with Paul Cook. He has been rated 72 for diving and 73 for reflexes.

1. Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Sheffield Wednesday, 72

It is no surprise to see the Owls’ stopper as the highest-rated League One goalkeeper on FIFA 22. The Northern Ireland international has impressed so far this season on loan from Burnley.

He has 77 for reflexes and 75 for diving, stats that are too good for a ‘keeper at this level.