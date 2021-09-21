FIFA 22 comes out in just a couple of weeks but already, the game has released its full list of player ratings.

Here we look at the highest-rated League Two goalkeepers on FIFA 22:

10, Richard O’Donnell, Bradford City – 63

The 33-year-old is in his fourth season at Bradford and his 11th season as a first-team footballer, being one of a handful of League Two goalkeepers rated at 63 on FIFA 22.

9. Paul Farman, Barrow – 63

The former Lincoln City stopper joined Barrow from Carlisle United in the summer. A commanding and physically astute goalkeeper, Farman rightfully makes this list.

8. Dean Bouzanis, Sutton United – 63

Sutton United make their first appearance on a FIFA game this year and they’ve got a name on this list in their Australian stopper Bouzanis.

7. Joe Day, Newport County – 63

Day has over 200 appearances to his name in a Newport shirt. Now in his second spell at the club, the 31-year-old shows no sign of slowing down just yet.

6. Nathan Bishop, Mansfield Town – 63

Despite his side’s slow start to the season, 21-year-old Bishop is impressing so far on his loan spell from Manchester United.

5. Lawrence Vigouroux, Leyton Orient – 64

Perhaps a name that Football Manager players will be familiar with, Vigouroux is now in his third season with Leyton Orient as they look to cement their position in the Football League.

4. Jayson Leutwiler, Oldham Athletic – 64

The Canadian goalkeeper has a handful of international caps to his name and fins himself as one of the most experience, and indeed highest rated League Two goalkeepers on FIFA 22.

3. Glenn Morris, Crawley Town – 64

At 37-years-old, Morris certainly in the dotage of his career. But the veteran stopper still has ability and is still recognised by the folks at EA as one of the best goalkeepers in League Two.

2. Cameron Dawson, Exeter City – 66

On loan form Sheffield Wednesday, Dawson is rediscovering some of the form that brought him through the ranks at Hillsbroough after an impressive start to the campaign.

1. Anssi Jaakkola, Bristol Rovers – 66

The joint highest-rated League Two goalkeeper with Dawson, the Finnish Jaakkola comes in at 34-years-old but remains a hailed goalkeeper – on FIFA anyway…