The release of FIFA 22 is coming soon and the ratings for EFL players are out now.

Here are the highest rated players in the Championship –

10. Philip Zinckernagel, Nottingham Forest, 75

He is on loan at Nottingham Forest from Premier League side Watford and sneaks into the top 10.

9. Harry Wilson, Fulham, 75

Eyebrows were raised when he dropped back into the Championship this past summer from Liverpool.

8. Lewis Cook, Bournemouth, 75

The ex-Leeds United midfielder has some useful midfielder stats such as 77 for dribbling and 75 for passing.

7. John Fleck, Sheffield United, 75

He just edges ahead of Cook with 76 for dribbling, 75 for physical and 75 for passing making him a stalwart in the middle of the park on FIFA 22 for the Blades.

6. Robin Olsen, Sheffield United, 76

The Sweden international rocked up at Bramall Lane late last month on loan from Roma having spent last season with Everton in the Premier League.

5. Jack O’Connell, Sheffield United, 76

He is the highest rated Championship defender on the new FIFA.

4. Sander Berge, Sheffield United, 76

The midfielder stayed with the Yorkshire side over the summer despite rumours he could leave after their relegation from the top flight.

3. David Brooks, Bournemouth, 76

He has 79 for dribbling and 73 for pace and is rated the best outfield player in the EFL on the game.

2. Sam Johnstone, West Brom, 77

The Baggies stopper stayed put in the last transfer window and most notably has 79 for reflexes and 79 for diving.

1. Paulo Gazzaniga, Fulham, 77

Fulham’s goalkeeper is the highest rated Championship player on FIFA 22. The former Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur man has 79 for diving, 79 for reflexes and a huge 85 for kicking.