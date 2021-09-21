FIFA 22’s release date is just around the corner but fans and players alike can already find all the latest player ratings online.

Here, we take a look at the highest rated League One players on FIFA 22:

10. Sam Morsy, Ipswich Town – 70

One of Ipswich Town’s 19 summer signings, Morsy arrived from Middlesbrough with a solid bout of Championship experience to his name, and is arguably another Tractor Boy who’s too good for League One.

9. Aiden McGeady, Sunderland – 70

The Football League’s answer to Lionel Messi is this man – at 35-years-old the Irishman is still wowing Sunderland fans and still chipping in with the contributions, having claimed two goals and one assists so far this campaign.

8. Harry Arter, Charlton Athletic – 70

Another veteran of the Football League, Arter is representing his fourth club in as many years having dropped down into League One to help Charlton Athletic return to the second-tier.

7. Dominic Iorfa, Sheffield Wednesday – 70

Iorfa is one of a handful of Owls to feature on this list. The speedy defender is hailed at Hillsborough and is rightfully rated above 70 on FIFA 22.

6. Mahlon Romeo, Portsmouth – 71

The man on loan from Millwall has been a solid Championship player over the past few years and like Arter, brings with him a wealth of experience to League One.

5. Saido Berahino, Sheffield Wednesday – 71

Sheffield Wednesday’s last summer signing was the former West Brom man – Berahino has experience right at the top of the game but after some torrid years, he’s found himself in League One.

4. Christian Walton, Ipswich Town – 71

Another name with Premier League experience, Walton is a steady pair of hands for Ipswich Town, but he’s not the highest rated goalkeeper in League One…

3. Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Sheffield Wednesday – 72

This guy is. Peacock-Farrell became a surprise addition for Sheffield Wednesday, dropping all the way down to the third-tier on loan from Burnley and having since proved a hit among fans.

2. Bersant Celina, Ipswich Town – 72

One of the most technically gifted players to likely ever grace League One is Celina. Another shrewd signing for Ipswich Town and someone that’ll be crucial to their re-surge back up the table this season.

1. Barry Bannan, Sheffield Wednesday – 73

Last but not least, Sheffield Wednesday captain Bannan claims the top spot on this list. The tricky midfielder continues to roll back the years and very few will be surprised to learn that he’s the highest rated League One player on FIFA 22.