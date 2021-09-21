Cardiff City and Bristol City are interested in Elliot Thorpe after his departure from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Championship duo are keen on snapping up the young midfielder, according to a report by Football Insider.

Thorpe, who is 20-years-old, is currently a free agent after parting company with Tottenham at the end of last season.

He has been available since the end of June and has been weighing up his next move in the game.

Other interest

German side Hoffenheim tried to land him over the summer but a move to the Bundesliga fell through in the end.

Football Insider also say Premier League duo Leicester City and Brentford have been interested in the past as well but nothing materialised.

Career to date

Thorpe has spent his whole career to date on the books at Spurs and rose up through the youth ranks of the North London side.

He was a regular for their Under-23’s side last season after previously catching the eye for their Under-18’s.

The youngster is also a Wales youth international.

What would he offer to Cardiff or Bristol City?

Thorpe could prove to be a useful long-term addition for a club in the Championship.

He has been playing development football recently and may well fancy his chances of making the step up into the senior game now.

The midfielder would offer either Cardiff or Bristol City more energy and enthusiasm into their ranks and some more competition and depth in the middle of the park.