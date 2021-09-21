Wigan Athletic have made a strong start to the new season and are top of League One.

Wigan Athletic sit above Sunderland at the summit on goal difference.

The two sides lock horns tonight in the Carabao Cup at the DW Stadium.

Both teams have a welcome break from league action and will be looking to progress into the next round of the League Cup.

Team news

Wigan have some strong strength in depth in their ranks and are expected to reshuffle the pack this evening.

Leam Richardson is likely to give some fringe the players the chance to impress and get some minutes under their belts.

Sunderland will be interested to see if their former duo Charlie Wyke and Jordan Jones play against them this evening.

Goalkeeper Jamie Jones is injured for the Latics which could give youngster Sam Tickle the chance to play.

Past results

The ‘Tics have seen off Hull City and Bolton Wanderers in the Carabao Cup so far this term and beat both of them on penalties.

Predicted line-up

(4-2-3-1) – Sam Tickle, Tendayi Darikwa, Curtis Tilt, Jack Whatmough, Tom Pearce, Scott Smith, Tom Bayliss, Gavin Massey, Gwion Edwards, Jordan Jones, Stephen Humphrys.

Prediction

The result will depend on the strength each side put out. Wigan are flying at the moment and you’d fancy them to carry on their momentum. 2-1 – Humphrys and Bayliss to score.