Charlton Athletic will be desperate to pick up a result away at Gillingham tonight.

Charlton Athletic are back in action following their 2-1 defeat to Wycombe Wanderers last time out.

Nigel Adkins’ side have won just once out of their opening seven matches and find themselves in the relegation zone.

The pressure will start to build on their boss if they aren’t able to start picking up some wins.

Team news

Ronnie Schwartz, Ryan Inniss and Jake Forster-Caskey are long-term absentees.

Sean Clare, Alex Gilbey and Ben Purrington are all back in training and could be looking to make it into the squad this evening.

Changes again

Charlton dropped key attacking duo Charlie Kirk and Diallang Jaiyesimi against Wycombe and may well throw them back into contention against the Gills.

They have strength in depth in most areas of the pitch now after bringing in 13 signings in the last transfer window but it appears they don’t know their best team yet.

Adkins has already played a few different formations as well this term.

Predicted starting XI

(3-4-3) – Craig MacGillivray, Sam Lavelle, Jason Pearce, Akin Famewo, Chris Gunter, Ben Purrington, Harry Arter, George Dobson, Corey Blackett-Taylor, Jayden Stockley, Charlie Kirk.

Prediction

Gillingham were beaten 4-1 at home by MK Dons on Saturday so they will be short of confidence.

Charlton need to pick up a result tonight and get out of the rut they are in. I fancy them to do it as well. 2-1, Stockley and Arter to score.