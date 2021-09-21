Nottingham Forest are poised to confirm the appointment of Steve Cooper as their new manager today, according to The Telegraph reporter John Percy on Twitter (see tweet below).

#nffc are set to confirm the appointment of Steve Cooper on Tuesday. Cooper was the No. 1 choice for new CEO Dane Murphy. Compensation with Swansea was agreed on Friday and is around the 500k mark — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) September 20, 2021

Nottingham Forest have found their replacement for Chris Hughton, who was sacked last week after a poor start to the new season.

Cooper, who is 41-years-old, was their number one target and they have agreed compensation of around the £500,000 mark with his former club Swansea City.

The Welshman left the Swans in July after two years at the helm of the Championship side.

Read: Former Nottingham Forest midfielder David Vaughan finds new club

Coaching career to date

He started his coaching career in the academies at Wrexham and Liverpool before landing roles in the England national team youth set-up.

Cooper was then appointed as manager of Swansea in 2019 and became an instant hit with the Welsh side despite being relatively unknown.

He guided the Swans to the Play-Offs in both of his two seasons in charge there.

Read: Player released by Nottingham Forest could still land League Two deal

Thoughts?

Only Brentford denied Cooper from being a Premier League boss this season after they beat his Swansea side in the Play-Off final at Wembley in May.

He proved himself as a top Championship manager over the past two campaigns and will be a decent coup for Nottingham Forest.

Cooper likes to play attractive and attacking football which should go down well at the City Ground.