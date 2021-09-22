Tyrese Fornah was once seen as an incredibly promising youngster for Nottingham Forest, but he’s ultimately failed to gather momentum within the first-team so far this campaign.

A loan move to a League One side could well be on the cards in the January transfer window and would be ideal for the central midfielder to recapture his form.

After Fornah impressed on numerous occasions for Nottingham Forest Under-23s, the 22-year-old was rewarded with a season-long loan move to Plymouth Argyle last term.

During his loan spell down south, he managed to cement a regular starting place with the Pilgrims, in which he made 44 appearances in all competitions.

Even after Nottingham Forest’s dismal start to the new season, in which they’ve collected only four points from a possible 24, Fornah has still struggled to make a real impression upon the side.

Fornah has so far only featured in two Carabao Cup ties against Bradford City and Wolves whilst also making a five minute cameo in a 2-1 league loss at home to Blackburn Rovers.

Additionally, with the recent addition of Paraguayan international central midfielder, Braian Ojeda, Fornah has fell even further down the pecking order at the City Ground behind the likes of James Garner, Cafu and Jack Colback.

The powerful box-to-box midfielder has been unlucky not to have featured more for the Reds after impressing in his Carabao Cup appearances.

A loan switch away from the City Ground may well be just what Fornah needs to reignite his season and a side in which he can control midfield and dictate play would be ideal for the midfielder.

Though, after Chris Hughton’s recent departure as Nottingham Forest manager, Fornah will be feeling more hopeful about his chances of getting first-team action under his belt with a new manager soon to be at the helm.