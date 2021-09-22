Since rapidly emerging onto the scene last season, 20-year-old Adam Long certainly has a lot to offer this season – but will it be for Wigan Athletic?

Long was born in the Isle of Man and began his career playing for local side St George’s before joining Wigan in 2017. The youngster made his debut in the same year against Middlesbrough U23s in an EFL Trophy tie. In February 2020 Long secured an initial one-month loan deal to Vanarama National League side Notts County. Long signed his first professional contract with the club in January which expires in the summer of 2023

Long made 17 appearances for Latics in all competitions last season and would no doubt have made more if it wasn’t for injuries, but it was still a real breakthrough season for the young central defender who really impressed fans with his performances.

However, after the recent change of ownership at Wigan Athletic there has been a massive overhaul of expectations at the club quickly pushing Long down the pecking order. The recent additions of Jack Whatmough, Jason Kerr, Kell Watts, Curtis Tilt and Tom Naylor have really reduced Long’s chance of any game time this season in a Wigan shirt, and so it could make more sense for Long too get minutes elsewhere. The former Notts County loanee has proved that he’s more than capable of competing for places in a lower end League One side.

Long has only made two appearances in all competitions so far this season so current boss Leam Richardson has a decision to make as to whether to loan him out or keep him playing in the U23s. The recent additions means that there is now more than enough cover in the centre-back position. Therefore, maybe a loan move to an EFL club could be the right thing to do so Long can get sufficient game time under his belt.