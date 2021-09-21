Middlesbrough’s young central defender Hayden Coulson left the Teesside outfit in early August, joining League One Ipswich Town on loan.

The former England Under-17 international is one of Boro’s homegrown talents, coming up through the youth system at the Teesside club.

After 37 appearances for Middlesbrough’s Under-23s, Coulson has gone on to feature 49 times for the senior squad. Those appearances have seen him score one goal and provide two assists.

This temporary move to Portman Road is nothing new to the young defender. He has had previous loans away from The Riverside at SPL side St. Mirren July-October 2018) and Cambridge United (January-May 2019).

Coulson featured in 17 of Middlesbrough’s Sky Bet Championship games last season as well as appearances in the Carabao and FA Cups.

HIs drop down to League One with the Tractor Boys has seen him play in four of their last five games. He’s started all of these games, managing the full 90 minutes just once against Bolton Wanderers in a 5-2 loss.

He’s managed 287 minutes on the pitch for Ipswich since his move to Suffolk. He was substituted injured on 51 minutes last time out in the 1-0 win against Lincoln City with some reports saying it was a groin issue.

The four appearances for Ipswich Town have seen 23-year-old Coulson make 1.8 tackles, 1.8 interceptions, 0.5 clearances and 2.6 blocks per game as per WhoScored.

Coulson is one of 19 players brought in by Ipswich over the summer window. They sit 19th in the League One table on six points – just one point above the drop zone.

It is too early to begin to think about the impact that he has had. There are 39 games left in Town’s League One campaign.

The on-loan Middlesbrough man will want to get back into action as quickly as he can. Next up for Ipswich is a home game against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

There is no further news on the extent of the injury that forced him off against The Imps. However, news on that front should be clearer in the week ahead.