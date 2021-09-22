Should Peterborough United be looking to loan out forward Idris Kanu in January, with game time looking a rare possibility?

Ferguson has an array of attacking talents at his disposal, especially after the summer’s transfer window. Players such as Jonson Clarke-Harris, Siriki Dembélé and Joe Ward have already established themselves at Posh, as well as promising wide-man Harrison Burrows.

Add to this list the new additions of Jack Marriott, Joel Randall, Kwame Poku and Jorge Grant, and it becomes a struggle to predict who will start each game (despite injuries to the former two).

Kanu is currently Peterborough’s longest-serving player, having joined the club in the summer of 2017 under the management of Grant McCann. Despite over four years at the club, however, the attacker has made just 41 appearances (primarily off the bench) and has only two goals to accompany them.

Last season, the 21-year-old started to show both promise and versatility, being utilised in a number of positions centrally and on the right-hand side. Even though starts maintained a rarity, Kanu showcased an ability more than capable of cutting it at League One level.

He is also one of a few Posh players to represent their country, after a call-up to the Sierra Leone national team in June. Kanu was selected by head coach John Keister, in the lead up to the country’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin.

Unfortunately for the forward, COVID complications prevented a first appearance, yet he may still be selected early next year following the team’s successful qualification.

Kanu has previously been loaned out twice during his time at Posh. In June 2018, he joined League Two side Port Vale on a season-long deal, and two months later scored on his debut in a 1-1 draw with Exeter City. However, game time still remained an issue, as he made just seven further appearances before being recalled, and was subsequently sent out to Boreham Wood for the remainder of the season.

Following the Cambridgeshire side’s promotion to the Championship, Kanu will struggle to escape a season of Under-23s football. At this stage in his career, he needs a regular starting position within the football league in order to further develop his game.