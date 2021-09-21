Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing joined League One side Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan in late July.

26-Wing joined the Teesside outfit after a similar half-season loan at Rotherham last season that saw him make 20 appearances, scoring two goals and providing two assists.

Wing signed for Boro from non-league Shildon AFC in 2017. He’s gone on to make 92 appearances in total since signing, scoring 13 goals and providing two assists.

His second, consecutive loan away from The Riverside has seen him drop down a division to feature for Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday side.

Since arriving at Hillsborough, Wing has made nine appearances for the Owls – seven of these (451 minutes) being in League One itself.

He started out the season with full games against Charlton, Doncaster and Fleetwood. His other full 90-minute appearance was the 3-0 loss away at Plymouth where he featured as a defensive midfielder.

Defensively, he has averaged 0.7 tackles, 0.4 interceptions and 1 clearance per game in League One as per WhoScored. Distribution-wise, Wing has completed 23.3 passes per game, 0.7 of these being key passes – passes that set up a teammate chance.

Sheffield Wednesday currently sit nested in a midtable 12th position in the League One table. Middlesbrough loanee Wing has featured in all the Owls’ games since arriving in S6.

He will be wanting to keep up this run and maybe look at getting back to being a regular 90-minute player for Darren Moore’s Owls. That will begin with an away trip to Ipswich Town this coming Saturday.