Middlesbrough’s highly-rated youngster Djed Spence joined fellow Championship side, Nottingham Forest, on loan at the end of August.

21-year-old Spence started to really catch the eye at The Riverside last season for the Teessiders – making 38 appearances, scoring one goal.

Those 38 appearances are part of a larger mosaic of 70 appearances (two goals) for Middlesbrough since joining them from Fulham Under-18s in July 2018.

A struggling Forest beat off interest from Premier League sides Leicester City and Southampton to land Spence. Ahead of joining The Reds, he had made three Championship appearances for Neil Warnock’s Boro side at the start of this campaign.

Since his move to the City Ground, Spence has started two games for the Reds against Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town. He missed the game in-between against Middlesbrough, likely part of an agreement between the two.

Featuring as a right-midfielder, Spence has an average of 1 shot (outside the box) per game. This goes alongside an average of 17 completed passes per game – one of these being a key pass (chances for teammates) as per WhoScored.

There is a lot of time left in Spence’s loan deal, Forest have 38 more Championship games to play before early May 2022. Therefore, it is too early to assess any full impact that he might have made.

However, he has started both the games he’s been available for since his Deadline Day move. This is an encouraging sign that he’s considered a first-choice at the City Ground.

He played 79 minutes in Forest’s first win of the season against Huddersfield Town last time out. Forest’s next game is an away trip to Oakwell to face Barnsley where Spence will be hoping to feature.