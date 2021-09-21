Having only started one game so far this season, should Tyrese Sinclair look for a move away from Mansfield Town in January?

The 20-year-old has only managed three league appearances this campaign, for a combined total of 110 minutes – not what the youngster would have been hoping for after breaking into the first-team last season.

Sinclair was one of the few bright sparks in what was a poor showing from Mansfield Town last season. He impressed in his debut season in men’s football, tallying up three goals in 19 league appearances for the Stags.

Whilst it isn’t the most impressive return, it definitely got fans excited about the youngsters potential, with many expecting Sinclair to reach another level this campaign. However Sinclair has hardly featured for Mansfield Town this season, making just three appearances – two of which were off the bench.

Given Mansfield’s poor form in recent weeks, it’s hard to understand why Nigel Clough hasn’t given the youngster more of an opportunity in the first-team.

Sinclair’s only start this season came in a 3-1 defeat away against Walsall, but despite the result the Mansfield academy graduate still impressed.

With it seeming unlikely Sinclair will get the chance to showcase his talent in the first-team, a loan move would be a great way to further his development.

It could be a move that potentially upsets many fans, but with Clough reluctant to start the youngster it might just be the best way for Sinclair to gain some recognition from the Stags manger.

Sinclair definitely has the potential to become a regular starter for Mansfield, and perhaps progress to a higher division. But in the meantime his lack of minutes will only damage his chances of fulfilling his potential.

If Clough doesn’t start featuring Sinclair soon, he may be better of seeking a short term move to the National League, or another League Two side with the hope of consistent game time.