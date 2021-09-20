QPR sent academy graduate Mide Shodipo out on loan again during the summer window, with Sheffield Wednesday swooping in for a deal.

The winger’s temporary switch to Hillsborough makes it four loan spells away from QPR, also spending stints with Port Vale, Colchester United and Oxford United in previous seasons.

Shodipo’s 2020/21 campaign was spent with the latter mentioned Oxford. He enjoyed a successful stint with the U’s, netting 12 goals and laying on three assists in 45 outings.

So far, the Irishman hasn’t quite had the chance to get going, but he is showing encouraging signs.

In his first appearance for Darren Moore’s side, Shodipo was forced off with a hamstring injury, meaning he missed the Owls’ opening five League One games.

After making his league debut off the bench in the 3-0 loss to Plymouth Argyle, in which he looked bright, Moore handed him a start against Shrewsbury Town last weekend.

The QPR man had a goal disallowed for offside, a decision many will dispute, and proved to be a threat for Wednesday. He was one of the Owls’ stronger performers in the tie and Moore’s side looked less lively when he came off.

After an encouraging first start, it will be hoped that Shodipo can kick on and stay fit as he bids to impress away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium once again.

Next up for Wednesday is Ipswich Town, so Shodipo will be hoping to maintain his spot in the starting 11 and continue to impress as he looks to kick his season into action after an injury-hit start.